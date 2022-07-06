Colorado Avalanche will raise championship banner on Oct. 12

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will open the 2022-2023 campaign by raising their championship banner on Opening Night, Oct. 12 at Ball Arena. Following the ceremony, the Avalanche will face the Chicago Blackhawks. It's the fourth time that Colorado and Chicago will face off on Opening Night.

DENVER, CO - JUNE 30: Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog (92) hoists the Stanley Cup on the steps of the City and County Building for the Avalanche Championship celebration June 30, 2022. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Avalanche will begin their season at home for the fifth consecutive season and seventh time in the last eight seasons.

Following their game with the Blackhawks, the Avs hit the road to play Nashville the following night, marking the first time the club will open a season with a back-to-back set since the 2007-08 campaign. The trip to Nashville will be the Avs first visit back to Music City since sweeping the Predators in four games in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DENVER, CO - JUNE 30: Erik Johnson (6), Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) ride a fire engine during the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration parade in downtown Denver on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/

A rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final will take place on Feb. 9, 2023 when the Lightning host the Avalanche at AMALIE Arena. Five days later, Colorado will host Tampa Bay on Feb. 14, 2023 at Ball Arena.

The Avalanche will also travel abroad this season, facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a pair of regular-season games in Tampere, Finland on Friday, Nov. 4 and 5.