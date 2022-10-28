Watch CBS News
Avalanche championship winners get names engraved on Stanley Cup

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

Four months after the Avalanche first hoisted Lord Stanley in Tampa Bay, the names of the players on that team will live on forever on the side of the trophy. 

After some time with an engraver, 52 Avalanche team member names now live on the side of the Stanley Cup.

Stan Kroenke, who owns the team, leads the list, followed by his son Josh, who is the team president. Several front office members are listed, including then-GM Joe Sakic. 

Gabriel Landeskog leads the player lists, with a special "Capt" by his name to denote his status as team captain. 

The Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in June to bring home the franchise's third Stanley Cup.

