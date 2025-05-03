Watch CBS News
Colorado Avalanche lose to Dallas Stars, eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoffs

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Austen Erblat,
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche lost to the Dallas Stars 4-2 in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

Dallas Stars v Colorado Avalanche - Game Six
DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 01: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Dallas Stars controls the puck against Devon Toews #7 of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 01, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. / Getty Images

Game 7 started out tight, with not much action in the first period. But Josh Manson's shorthanded goal gave the Avs a 1-0 lead in the second. Nathan MacKinnon beat Jake Oettinger 31 seconds into the third period, doubling their lead.

Dallas finally scored in the third when former Av Mikko Rantanen buried a shot off the pipe. He scored against his former team again, banking a wraparound shot and tying the game at 2-2.

The Stars pulled ahead with less than three minutes left in the game when Matt Duchene made a cross-crease pass to Wyatt Johnston, who buried the shot. The Avs couldn't recover, and with three seconds left, Rantanen pulled off a hat trick with his third goal of the game.

The Avs have now failed to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Dallas will move on to play whoever wins between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues in their Sunday matchup.

