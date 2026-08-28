Cale Makar becomes highest-paid player in NHL history, signs 8-year extensions with Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche announced superstar defenseman Cale Makar signed an eight-year contract extension with the NHL organization Friday. At a $20.4 million average annual value being reported, the superstar defenseman is set to become the highest paid player in NHL history.

"I am so excited and humbled to continue to wear the Avalanche sweater and represent this incredible organization and community," Cale Makar said in the Colorado Avalanche press release. "I would like to thank the Kroenke family, Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for their commitment, trust and belief in me. I would also like to thank my wife and family for their constant support, as well as Scott, Brian and Steve Bartlett for their guidance and assistance.

"To the Avalanche fans, thank you for your continued support and for welcoming us to Colorado years ago. Colorado has truly become a second home to us, and we are so grateful to be here. I look forward to getting back on the ice with my teammates and continuing to work toward our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to the Mile High City."

LAS VEGAS , NV - MAY 26: Cale Makar (8) of the Colorado Avalanche passes against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) AAron Ontiveroz / Contributor/ Denver Post

NHL insiders, including ESPN's Emily Kaplan, are reporting the two-time Norris Trophy defenseman's new deal will carry an overall value of $163.2 million.

Makar and the team immediately posted a message to fans on social media once the historic deal was announced.

A historic day 👀 pic.twitter.com/trOBwCd8EH — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) August 28, 2026

Makar remains in the conversation as the league's premier defenseman in the NHL and the entire hockey world.

Entering his eight season with the Avs and in the league, Makar continues to dominate teams at both ends of the ice. That has included four season recording 20 goals or more as a defenseman, and finishing those seasons with 70 points or more, including two back-to-back 90-point seasons.

Makar also received the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season when the Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup.

At 27 years old, the elite blueliner is poised to continue his high production and impact on the ice.

"Today is an exciting day for the Avalanche organization and our wonderful fans," Avs legend Joe Sakic said in the press release, the team's current president of hockey operations and general manager. "Cale is a generational defenseman and his accomplishments speak for themselves. He is obviously a tremendous competitor and player but even more so a great person, teammate and ambassador for the Avalanche and the Rocky Mountain region. We are beyond thrilled to get this deal done and have Cale in an Avalanche sweater for the next decade."