NHL Selects Avalanche For 2022 NHL Global Series, Colorado Will Play 2 Games In Finland

(CBS4) - The NHL has selected the Colorado Avalanche as one of four teams to headline the 2022 NHL Global Series and play a pair of games in Europe. The Avs were chosen along with the San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Artturi Lehkonen of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates a goal against the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on April 14, 2022. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Avalanche and Blue Jackets will face off in a pair of regular-season contests at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th. It is the first time that NHL regular-season games will be played in Tampere.

The games will also mark a homecoming for two Avalanche players, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lekhonen.

The 2022 NHL Global Series marks the ninth season that the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular-season games. There have been 28 regular-season games played in Europe. This is the second time the Avalanche have been invited to participate. Their first came back in 2017 when they played the Ottawa Senators in Stockholm, Sweden.