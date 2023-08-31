More electric school buses on the way to Colorado
More electric school buses are on the way to Colorado. The state secured more than $24 million in combined state and federal funding.
The goal is to get 67 new electric buses in more than a dozen school districts, "In addition to the health benefits of electric school buses, they are cheaper for districts to operate over the life of the bus. The district can expect up to $100,000 savings in fuel and maintenance alone and put back in the classroom."
The effort will more than double the total number of electric school buses in Colorado.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.