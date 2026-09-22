Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado authorities shut down access to Aspen/Pitkin County Airport due to investigation

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities in Colorado are warning the public to stay away from the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport until further notice.

A Federal Aviation Administration announcement Tuesday afternoon said law enforcement is responding to an incident at the airport, but it did not say what the incident was. The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office says the unspecified incident began at 2 p.m. and, as a precaution, the airport was evacuated around 2:30 p.m.

The FAA warned the public not to travel to the airport and asked that they avoid the surrounding area. They asked travelers to check with their air carriers for flight information.

Highway 82 is still open.

The sheriff's office expects the airport to reopen around 4 p.m. and said it will provide another update later.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue