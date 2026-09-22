Colorado authorities shut down access to Aspen/Pitkin County Airport due to investigation

Authorities in Colorado are warning the public to stay away from the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport until further notice.

A Federal Aviation Administration announcement Tuesday afternoon said law enforcement is responding to an incident at the airport, but it did not say what the incident was. The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office says the unspecified incident began at 2 p.m. and, as a precaution, the airport was evacuated around 2:30 p.m.

The FAA warned the public not to travel to the airport and asked that they avoid the surrounding area. They asked travelers to check with their air carriers for flight information.

Highway 82 is still open.

The sheriff's office expects the airport to reopen around 4 p.m. and said it will provide another update later.