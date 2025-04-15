Colorado authorities search for suspects who spray painted rock at St. Mary's Glacier

The search for the person or people who spray painted a rock at St. Mary's Glacier in Colorado's mountains is underway. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, a rock was spray painted with initials and a heart in St. Mary's Glacier in the Arapaho National Forest.

Authorities search for the suspects who spray painted a rock at St. Mary's Glacier in the Arapaho National Forest. Clear Creek County

In a social media post, the sheriff's office wrote in part, "There are many ways to express love. Spray painting a rock at beautiful St. Mary's Glacier in the Arapaho National Forest is NOT one of them. It's illegal, it's selfish, and it's more permanent than their love likely will be."

Now the sheriff's office is asking for information from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the vandalism or who knows who JJ and MG are to call the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office at 303.679.2376.