State audit blasts Colorado Department of Transportation for lack of transparency and handling of large projects

The Colorado Auditor's Office has released a blistering audit of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The audit comes after a series of reports by CBS News Colorado regarding how CDOT has awarded some of its biggest contracts over the last decade.

While the agency awards smaller jobs on a strictly low-bid basis, it only allows certain companies to bid on bigger projects. Two out-of-state companies have won most of those jobs over the last decade and many of the projects have ballooned in price.

State auditors found the agency "lacks sound, consistent and transparent processes" when it comes to awarding those *larger contracts and that the projects often take longer and cost more than expected.

They say CDOT didn't follow its own policies for half the projects reviewed, paid $18 million more than it should have -- based on independent cost estimates -- for 27 projects and awarded $158 million for work related to expired contracts.

Auditors also took the agency to task for a lack of transparency, including how its responded to open records requests. CDOT has refused to release detailed financial data on larger projects and has redacted expenditures as basic as tree and dirt removal.

Some Colorado-based contractors also accuse CDOT of using a subjective process to determine who gets the big jobs. State auditors say the agency does have a checklist for determining how a project should be awarded but they say it often doesn't follow it. They pointed to a memo that recommended an accelerated timeline on one project "due to the high profile political nature" of it and need to show "elected officials the importance of the project."

Former Republican State Sen. Ray Scott requested the audit, which is 138 pages long and makes 20 recommendations.

"I kind of look at it as -- there were 20 different indictments on CDOT misappropriating and doing things incorrectly," he said. "And they actually plead guilty, basically, to all 20 of the indictments, and that's a win for the people of Colorado because have such finite resources to get out on the highways and roads and bridges, that we can't have mistakes."

The audit is the second in four years of CDOT. The last one found budgeting problems and also made a number of recommendations.

CDOT released the following statement: