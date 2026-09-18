Colorado attorney, inmate charged after narcotics found in Arapahoe County jail

An attorney and an inmate in Colorado are both facing multiple charges in connection with a drug investigation at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, deputies at the detention center received information that illegal narcotics were being passed between housing pods in May. During a search and body scan, authorities found several bags of methamphetamine hidden in an inmate's crotch. Deputies reviewed jail video and telephone calls and said they found cause to investigate the relationship between the inmate, Dominic Villanueba, and his defense attorney, Neil Camera. They believe Camera helped introduce contraband into the detention center.

Dominic Villanueba (left) and Neil Camera (right) 18th District Attorney's Office

Both Villanueba and Camera have been charged with multiple offenses for allegedly conspiring to introduce and distribute controlled substances, including:

Conspiracy to commit unlawful distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband in the second degree (methamphetamine)

Conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband in the second degree (marijuana)

Unlawful distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Introduction of contraband in the second degree (controlled substance)

Introduction of contraband in the second degree (marijuana)

Villanueba has also been charged with additional offenses, including:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Bribery

Retaliation against a witness or victim

"I'm extremely thankful for the collaboration between the District Attorney's Office and our investigators in being able to hold an individual accountable for introducing contraband into our facility," Sheriff Tyler Brown said. "It's disappointing that an attorney would use his position to introduce illegal substances into a controlled facility where so many people are actively dealing with addiction. His actions put his own client, as well as hundreds of other individuals in our custody, in danger and at risk. There are consequences when someone makes the decision to bring illegal substances into our facility, and we will continue to do everything we can to keep our jail safe and drug-free."