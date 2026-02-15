The sweet sound of jazz and 70 years of love fill the air at Colorado assisted living facility

At Brookdale Meridian Englewood, residents gathered to celebrate Valentine's Day with music, dancing, and heartfelt moments. Among them were Syl and Margaret Walorski, a Colorado couple whose love story has spanned decades.

"We've been married 70 years," Syl said proudly.

Though they now call Brookdale Meridian Englewood home, their romance began generations ago under very different circumstances.

Syl and Margaret Walorski celebrate 70 years of love at the Brookdale Meridian assisted living facility in Englewood, Colorado, on Valentine's Day, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. CBS

Syl was drafted into the military and sent to Arkansas for basic training. On weekends, soldiers would gather at the local USO club for dances; a welcome break from the demands of service. It was there, on a lively dance floor, that he first met Margaret.

"I was drafted. They sent me to Arkansas, and that's where I had my basic training," Syl recalled. "On weekends, they had dances at the USO club (…) and that's where I met Margaret."

Their romance began with music and movement, even if it wasn't always easy.

"Yeah, we danced," Margaret laughed. "But it's hard to dance to that music and carry oxygen!"

Decades later, they're still swaying together, just in time for Valentine's Day.

"We are here today celebrating Valentine's Day, the day of love," one organizer said. "We're having a Valentine's Day dance."

The celebration featured a special performance by the James Barela Swing Quartet as the room was adorned with festive decorations, and sweet treats added to the cheerful atmosphere.

"It's most important to make these people feel like they're young again," an event organizer shared. "Dancing to their music and getting to hold their loved ones that they've been with; that's what it's all about."