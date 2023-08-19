Applying to Colorado State University is now free for potential college students

This week, the Colorado State University campus was buzzing as students moved in for the semester.

"Students step foot on this campus, and they feel a sense of community," said Heather Daniels, CSU Executive Director of Admissions. "We are the CSU Rams. We often talk about our "ramily" here."

Executive director of admissions, Heather Daniels, tells CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White that she hopes that ramily continues to grow, especially with new incentives. CSU leaders say they know that when it comes to money for college students, a little can certainly go a long way. That's why they're giving students a break going forward: Starting now, if you apply to CSU, your application fee will be waived.

CBS

"Applications range anywhere from $25 to sometimes up to $100, so you think about students who are applying to multiple institutions, that amount really starts to add up quickly," Daniels said.

Senior and CSU Student Admissions Ambassador Emma Kessel, agrees. "That's like three meals for me. You can do a lot of money with $50! It's really exciting, especially as a student in Colorado," said Kessel.

CSU is now the largest four-year institution in Colorado to waive their application fee for all Colorado students. It's a continuation of what the state has done since 2018.

"Which has been our Colorado Free Application Days, which is about three days in the middle of October." Daniels explained, because of past success, and a gradual decline in applications with fees, they needed to make a change. "The process of applying has become more streamlined. Everything is online, so we've been able to eliminate all those costs that go into processing the application fee."

CBS

And it gives potential students the chance to step right into the process.

"That application fee is the first step to just starting the admissions process, and even seeing if college is a possibility for a student. So, to have that barrier at the very beginning might deter students from even applying for admissions."

To learn more about applying, click here.