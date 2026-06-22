Colorado crews get Applewood Fire burning near Pueblo under control after several homes destroyed

The Applewood Fire destroyed several homes in Pueblo County on Sunday. According to investigators, the fire started at 6:20 p.m. as a wildland fire near mile marker 73 in the southbound lanes of I-25.

The Applewood Fire destroyed several homes in Pueblo County. Jonathan Joubert w/Joubert Creative

Fire officials said the wind swept the fire toward the Applewood Estates, a mobile home park located about 25 miles south of Pueblo. All residents of the mobile home park were evacuated. An evacuation center was set up at 1650 Cooper Place in Pueblo.

The Applewood Fire started off I-25 in Pueblo County. Angel Hurne

A large animal shelter was established for animals and livestock at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is operating a shelter for small pets at 1650 Cooper Place in Pueblo.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, firefighters said the fire was under control. Crews were expected to monitor the fire overnight as they moved into night operations.

Firefighters respond to the Applewood Fire burning in Pueblo County. Pueblo County

What caused the fire is being investigated.