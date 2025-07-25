Colorado adult is the first human death of West Nile virus in the state this year

An adult in Lafayette is the first human death of West Nile virus in Colorado this year. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, along with Boulder County Health, confirmed the death on Friday.

State health officials said there have been nine confirmed cases of West Nile virus in residents living in eight counties across Colorado so far this year.

According to the CDPHE, West Nile virus has been found in mosquitos in eight of the 16 counties that have tested mosquitos this years including Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Jefferson, Larimer, and Weld counties.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the first West Nile virus-related death in our state this year. This tragic loss underscores the serious nature of this virus and why personal prevention is so vital," said Dr. Ned Calonge, Chief Medical Officer at CDPHE, in a statement. "I cannot stress enough the importance of taking simple, effective steps — like using repellant and draining standing water — to protect yourself and your loved ones from West Nile virus infections."

State health officials said West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms typically appear three to 14 days after being bitten and may include fever, severe fatigue, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. While most people infected with West Nile virus don't have symptoms, some can develop a serious, potentially deadly illness. People aged 60 years and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness. Talk with a health care provider if you develop a fever with severe headaches or confusion.

Additional information from the CDPHE:

To protect yourself from West Nile virus:

Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. Follow label instructions.

Limit time outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes that spread the virus are most active.

Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks in areas with mosquito activity and apply repellent to clothing.

Remove standing water from yards and gutters weekly. Treat water that can't be drained with Bti larvicide.

Install or repair window and door screens.