Adams City High School holds reunion for graduates from 1948 to 1983

It's not your typical high school reunion!

Sunday, a group of alumni from Adams City High School, formerly Union High School No. 1, held a reunion for graduates from 1948 to 1983.

The reunion has been happening every year since 1960, except for two years when it was canceled due to COVID-19. Adams City graduates become eligible to take part 40 years after they graduate.

CBS

93-year-old Robert Hutchings still remembers his high school classmates, and a few teachers.

"I remember all of em!" Hutchings said.

This year, he's celebrating his 75-year class reunion.

"There were 48 graduates in 1948," Hutchings said.

One of them was his wife, Dorothy, who he met freshman year.

"We were married for almost 70 years, she passed away a few years ago," Hutchings said.

He says coming to the reunion without her doesn't feel quite right.

"It's not normal going anywhere without her," Hutchings said.

Other classmates are also missing, but not forgotten.

CBS

"Each year, we always recognize those who have passed," said alumni board member Aarona "Ronnie" Thornsby Fugita.

But there are new arrivals each year. All six sisters from the Baros family, spanning from the class of '73 to '82, are now eligible to attend.

"It brings a smile to everybody's face, it really does, to come in here and see classmates or neighbors," said alumni board president, Frank Serafini.

"They don't recognize each other. And then they're so excited when they find out who it is," said Fugita.

Behind it all is a board of dedicated alumni, who work three years out to track down graduates using social media and word of mouth.

"We get in touch with someone from that class to help us with addresses and names," said Fugita.

CBS

"It's amazing how people come forward and they have a class list, and with that class list, they help us set up the next few classes down the road," said Serafini.

They send out 4,000 invites a year. This year over 300 people showed up.

"We've had 'em come as far as Australia. It's amazing where people come from just for a reunion," said Serafini.

Reminiscing, reconnecting, and keeping the memories alive.

"That's what this reunion does. It brings us all together," said Fugita.

"Schools change, attitudes change, but I hope this event continues for another 75 years," said Hutchings.