Colorado 9-year-old's pet drive receives big community support: "A little wish goes a long way"

When CBS News Colorado spread the word about a Highlands Ranch 9-year-old's Christmas pet drive, the community jumped into action, and the drive received more donations than the Dumb Friends League could accommodate.

After losing her dog at Christmastime last year, Milly Kukuczka had one wish this Christmas, make sure every pet without an owner had a gift to open on Christmas.

"In memory of my dog Bella," said Milly, "because I really missed her, and I wanted other pets to have toys during Christmas."

Milly made fliers and spread the word about her wish. She asked the community to donate food, toys, beds and other pet supplies.

"From my mom and dad's gym, my school, my friends, my mom and dad's work and a lot of other places," said Milly.

Their response was more than Milly or her parents could ever have imagined.

"We hoped to fill one box and we ended up filling four cars," said Milly's mom, Ashley Kukuczka. "Everyone grabbed a box and the community pitched in to support a 9-year-old's Christmas wish. Truly magical."

Weeks later, they delivered the donations to the Denver Dumb Friends League -- just in time for Christmas.

"Seeing four trucks pull up because one person made an ask and the community rallied around her for this was really overwhelming. It just had several of us in tears as everything was being unloaded," said Mindy Robinson with the Dumb Friends League.

The Denver Police Department even stopped by with their K9s to show support and Milly got to hand deliver the first toy to a dog named Rosco.

"It was super fun and I think he really liked it," said Milly.

A Christmas miracle that came true thanks to a 9-year-old's wish, and her community's giving spirit.

"How crazy it is that a little girl started all this," said Milly's dad, Mike Kukuczka.

"A little wish goes a long way," Ashley Kukuczka agreed.

The Dumb Friends League told CBS News Colorado that not only did they receive enough donations from Milly to make sure every pet had a toy on Christmas, but they got so much more than they needed that they were able to share with smaller partner shelters.