72 supportive housing units open for Denver residents in need

Dozens of Denver residents are experiencing homelessness and other challenges when it comes to affordable housing. Those individuals now have an outlet to get back on their feet.

Wednesday afternoon, the city of Denver celebrated the official opening of "Valor on the Fax," a new apartment complex that caters to vulnerable populations.

Denver's Department of Housing Stability partnered with Brothers Redevelopment and the Brain Injury Alliance to offer 72 units to those with acquired brain injuries or related disabilities.

The complex is located along East Colfax on a lot that was previously vacant. Now stands a multi-story complex, which was built in part by members of the surrounding neighborhoods,

The units are offered in one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom layouts.

"When I found out that I moved in and I got housing, I was really excited and I felt like it was going to make a change," said Timithy Knittle, a new resident to the community. "Since I've been here for two months it has really changed me a lot and really put me back on track. Being able to finally have my own apartment and be able to settle in and get my life together, (I can) be a good person in the community."

The units are reserved for households making up to 30% of the area's median income, up to $24,650 for a single-person household.

The land was acquired by the city of Denver and the project was funded in part by $2.4 million in financing through HOST.