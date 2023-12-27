Coloradans teaching unity through celebrating Kwanzaa

A lot of people think the week between Christmas and New Year's Eve is kind of a lost time where nothing is going on, but that couldn't be further from the truth. It's actually Kwanzaa and a great opportunity to learn about the other people we share the world with.

"It's an African American celebration but it's for everybody," said Kala Greene with the Stiles African American Heritage Center in Denver.

Kala Greene CBS

Wednesday was the second day of Kwanzaa 2023 or the celebration of the principle of Kujichagulia. When we are called to explore and understand self-determination.

CBS

"Self-determination is what you see around us," said Greene.

And perhaps there is no better place to do it that the Stiles African American Heritage Center in Five Points. It was founded by grace stiles who after teaching in Denver Public Schools continued to give back to her community after she retired.

Grace Stiles CBS

"She realized during her teaching that kids weren't getting enough African American history so when she retired she actually purchased these two buildings and turned it into an African American heritage center," said Greene.

CBS

The celebration started with a candle lighting. One for each principle celebrated so far and then the attendees learned about what it means to be in control of your life and destiny the way some of our greatest Americans have been.

The theme is based on African harvest festivals and goal is to show that despite all of our differences, we are all fundamentally the same. And like a village struggling together against all odds to grow food to feed the community we should be united in achieving a better society.

CBS

"With everything that's going on today we need to show unity," said Greene.

There are plenty of Kwanzaa activities going on throughout the city including the lighting of the Grand Kinara outside the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library every night at 5:30 p.m.