Coloradans preparing for snowstorm by stocking up on essentials

Before the snowstorm hits, people hit the stores to stock up on essentials

Before the snowstorm hits, people hit the stores to stock up on essentials

Before the snowstorm hits, people hit the stores to stock up on essentials

Coloradans along the Front Range and in the mountains are preparing for a big snowstorm that's expected to hit later this week. According to First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert, the storm system is headed for the Rocky Mountain region and is projected to bring wind and high snow totals to Denver starting late Wednesday.

There is the possibility that as much as 3 feet of snow will fall along the Front Range mountains and into Summit County. The snow totals for some of the southern and western parts of the Denver metro area could be near a foot. But the entirety of the metro area is expected to see big snow -- 6" or more -- starting Wednesday night as rain, then changing over to snow and continuing with major snowfall through the day Thursday.

Dozens of shoppers and staff members with King Soopers tell CBS New Colorado, it is better to get your essential items earlier than later. Customers and employees of the King Soopers on Colorado Boulevard and Yale Avenue say if you wait until the last minute, the store could run out and you will find yourself either without the items you need or having to visit multiple other stores to find them.

Rafael Ben-Ari / Getty Images

King Soopers released a Winter Essential Checklist on their website to prepare shoppers. The list includes bottled water and non-perishable items including canned goods. Shoppers should also buy batteries for electronics including flashlights. Also, get salt, scrappers and windshield fluid just in case you have to be in the storm.

One customer tells CBS News Colorado she is happy she is retired to avoid the storm, but provides tips for anyone who is new here.

"Just be smart and stay where it's not snowy and icy."

Shoppers who plan to be out in the storm should also buy handwarmers to stay warm.