Coloradans use social media to share wildfire resources with people in California

Many Coloradans are looking to help those suffering in California from destructive wildfires, and some of those that led help efforts during wildfires or who are wildfire survivors are now helping to share resources online.

Some of those resources are being shared in Facebook groups like the Marshall Fire Community page that Meryl Suissa started after the Marshall Fire in Boulder County three years ago.

Suissa says she never thought it would be used again.

"I thought that it would just be an exchange of goods, and what it became was so much more," Suissa said. "It provided a place where people knew they could always come if they needed anything."

People are still coming to this group as some post for friends or family members that lost homes in the Los Angeles area, while others use the group as a blueprint for new groups directly focused on aid for California.

"It's been three years since the Marshall Fire, and only 60% of people are back in their homes. So you know what we're telling the people in L.A. is this is a long journey, but the biggest thing is community," Suissa said.

One of the new Colorado aid groups started in the last 24 hours -- From the Mountains to the Beach -- already has hundreds of members sharing advice on everything from mental health to insurance claims.

Some of that advice comes from an extensive resource list from the Marshall Fire that Suissa continues to update.

"Start a GoFundMe, even if you think insurance will cover it, because two-thirds of the people in the Marshall Fire were underinsured and 50% of renters had zero insurance, and so that that was a huge gap to start all over," Suissa said.

As aid groups continue to form and connect those in need with resources, Suissa hopes Coloradans can continue to make an impact.

"This is the power of the online community, right? That we can help even though we're so far away from LA, we can make a difference," Suissa said.

Still, as with any online group, admins still want people to be aware of any possible scams and ask members to report anything that seems suspicious.