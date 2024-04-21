Colorado woman recalls challenge after receiving second kidney transplant: "My first transplant was when I was 17, my dad gave me that"

Heidi Hughes said she has been treated as if she was bubble-wrapped ever since she can remember.

"I was born with a rare genetic disease," Hughes said. "Kind of affects every aspect of my life. My body, every organ, every cell and the kidneys are the first ones to go."

Hughes is one of the lucky ones, who was able to find a donor for a kidney donation.

"My first transplant was when I was 17, my dad gave me that," Hughes said.

As you can tell, it would not be her last. One of the terrible things about folks who need an organ transplant is that it may not be the last one they need. Hughes knows her gifts may not last forever.

"I know people that had one for 41-some-odd years, and then I know people that are on their third or fourth," Hughes said. "So, my prayers are that this is the last one ever, but it is a possibility."

She's on her second kidney, donated by her dad's coworker, and overall, an incredibly selfless man.

"He had two daughters of his own...put himself in my dad's shoes and got tested. He was a match," Hughes said.

That was in 2018, and Hughes has been doing more than fine since, now competing in the World Transplant Winter Games as a hopeful source of inspiration for others to join the registry, or even consider looking around on social media for those who they can help save a life. In the meantime, she feels she owes it to the two kind men who gave up part of themselves to help her live.

"To prove the world, the people who gave me their organs that I am a competitor in life, I can do this I can push myself, cross that finish line, and did it in a healthy way and didn't put anything at risk like my kidney, it made me feel incredibly strong," Hughes said.

That "keep up" mentality is especially poignant as Hughes is living in Summit County, and enjoys a very active lifestyle, even with her condition. She said when she gets flack for being towards the back of the pack on a hike, she's always got a good zinger up her sleeve.

"'No man, I'm just like... at 80% kidney function," Hughes said with a laugh. "Let me take my time!"

That's why competing in the winter games has meant so much to her, getting to challenge herself next to people who understand what that feels like, and hear stories from donors about their lifesaving gifts, whether their recipients are there or not.

"Heart transplants, bone marrow, you name it, and sharing our stories," Hughes said. "Getting to know them, making new friends around the world that people in my everyday life I just don't experience."

There are a myriad of different organ donation, stem cell donation, and even just blood donation organizations near you, but considering the story we're telling, we're pointing out the National Kidney Foundation as a great place to look to see if you can help save a life, all it would take is a few clicks to get the process started.