Want to attend college for free? The University of Northern Colorado is now making it possible for students

From choosing a major to even finding funds to pay for yearly tuition, college students can face many struggles and stressors. However, staff at the University of Colorado want to change that. Starting this fall, UNC will help ease students' financial burdens by giving the gift of free tuition.

"UNC is committed to being a student-first institution. We're committed to eliminating barriers," explained Cedric Howard, UNC's vice president of student affairs and enrollment services.

Howard detailed the program for CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White, who traveled up to Greeley. "All students that are Colorado residents, enrolled full-time beginning fall 2024, who come from a family that has less than $65,000 estimated contribution will have tuition and mandatory fees covered by UNC."

UNC's Tuition Promise will automatically apply to eligible incoming and continuing undergraduate Colorado students.

"And we're able to fund the tuition promise with existing funds, so no additional institution funds or state funds are needed," he said.

Students who qualify for the UNC Tuition Promise will receive standard tuition and mandatory fees of up to 16 credits or a maximum of $5,836 per semester. This support will increase as tuition and fees increase over time. The UNC Tuition Promise will benefit approximately 1,000 currently enrolled undergraduates and all incoming students who are Colorado residents or ASSET-eligible students.

Howard says the program primarily benefits students of color. "38% of our students identify as students of color. We want to address those populations by ensuring they have access and support to not just enter UNC but complete their studies here and become Bears."

That includes Cassi Higgins, who has felt the financial pinch in her three years studying at UNC. "This program is huge for so many different students. A lot of my close friends, when we received the email, we realized that we met these qualifications, this is a program that's really going to help us. To be able to pursue my degree and be able to fully succeed how I've always dreamt of."

It'll also be beneficial for first-generation college students. Howard says he knows that impact first-hand. "As a first-generation college student myself more than 30 years ago, I'm fortunate to see the transformative properties of a college degree. That really shaped – I'm getting a little emotional," he said. "I was the first in my family to graduate college, not all of my 18 cousins have college degrees. My mother who was a teenage mother now has a college degree."

The free program is a way to help invest in future generations, says Howard. "We're returning those students back to their communities ready to make a meaningful contribution. Investing in their social mobility, the economic vitality of that student and their family."

Additional requirements for full-time students include:

Must be a Colorado resident or eligible ASSET student

Must file FAFSA or CASFA on time

Must apply for the College Opportunity Fund

Must be enrolled in 12+ credits (the program covers up to 16 credits)

Must have Satisfactory Academic Progress

Must have an Adjusted Gross Income at or below $65,000 or a Student Aid Index of 3,000 or less

If you're an in-state student who's interested, you can learn more here.