Colder temperatures, mountain snow and rain coming to Denver metro area

Denver weather: Colder temperatures, mountain snow and rain for the Denver metro area
Saturday and Sunday's First Alert Weather Day bring mountain snow and rain to the Denver metro area. It's quite the change in our weather pattern in Colorado, as a cold front will push in Saturday morning bringing snow to the mountains and rain to the Denver metro area and Colorado's Front Range. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s on Saturday for the urban corridor. On Sunday, daytime highs will reach into the mid-50s as fall officially begins at 6:43 a.m. Sunday morning. 

CBS

The mountains will pile up some accumulating snow Saturday night into Sunday above 8,500 feet in elevation. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect 6 pm Saturday through noon on Sunday for Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks where 4-9 inches of snow is expected.  Behind this system, the sun returns and temperatures reach back into the 70s to start the week.   

