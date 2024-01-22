University of Colorado's Cody Williams is top pick in latest NBA mock draft

University of Colorado freshman Cody Williams is beginning to live up to his 5-star hype. The highly touted freshman on the men's Buffaloes basketball team not only was named the PAC-12's freshman of the week on Monday, but in Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft, Williams is projected as the top pick in this summer's NBA draft.

If Williams, who is from Arizona, is selected first overall he would be the highest Buff ever selected. Chauncey Billups was selected third overall back in 1997 by the Boston Celtics.

Cody Williams of the Colorado Buffaloes drives against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Moby Arena in Fort Collins on November 29, 2023. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Williams averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the Buffs' home wins over Oregon and Oregon State this past week. He scored a career high 23 points against the Ducks. It was the highest point total for a Colorado freshman since Jabari Walker scored 24 against Georgetown in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Williams is the first 5-star recruit CU head coach Tad Boyle has lured to Boulder. He missed 7 games this season with a wrist injury but has averaged 17 points per game since returning.

Colorado returns to action Wednesday night when they visit the Washington Huskies.