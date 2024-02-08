Coban Porter pleads guilty in connection to deadly crash in Colorado

Coban Porter pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of vehicular homicide- DUI and one count of vehicular assault- DUI after a deadly crash on University Boulevard in Denver last year.

Coban Porter Denver Police

At the time of the crash, Porter was an active player on the University of Denver men's basketball team. Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.

The two-vehicle crash on Jan. 22, 2023 happened at the intersection of South University and Buchtel Boulevard. Katharina Rothman, 42, was killed and a male passenger in her car suffered serious injuries.

Porter is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.