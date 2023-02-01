Watch CBS News
Local News

Coban Porter formally charged after deadly crash on University Boulevard

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Coban Porter formally charged after deadly crash on University Boulevard
Coban Porter formally charged after deadly crash on University Boulevard 00:32

Coban Porter was charged on Wednesday with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault after a deadly crash on University Boulevard in Denver last month.

coban-porter-booking-photo-from-denver-pd-copy.jpg
Coban Porter Denver Police

Porter, 21, is a player on the University of Denver men's basketball team and the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.

The two-vehicle crash on Jan. 22 took place at the intersection of South University and Buchtel Boulevard. Katharina Rothman, 42, was killed and a male passenger in her car suffered serious injuries.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 8:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.