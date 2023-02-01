Coban Porter formally charged after deadly crash on University Boulevard

Coban Porter was charged on Wednesday with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault after a deadly crash on University Boulevard in Denver last month.

Coban Porter Denver Police

Porter, 21, is a player on the University of Denver men's basketball team and the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.

The two-vehicle crash on Jan. 22 took place at the intersection of South University and Buchtel Boulevard. Katharina Rothman, 42, was killed and a male passenger in her car suffered serious injuries.