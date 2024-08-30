Coalition reacts to racist signs at bus stops, says hatred is not welcome in Denver

A broad coalition of many different races and ethnicities gathered along Colfax Friday to denounce the anti-immigrant signs that were hung around Denver and Aurora. The signs were found at multiple RTD bus stops along Colfax Avenue on Thursday.

"We are outraged to see these tired and racist tactics being used to try to divide Black and Latino communities," said Colorado Representative Javier Mabrey.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas gave emotional remarks and so did Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

"This is not the Denver that we will accept. This is not the Denver this is not the Denver we love," said Thomas.

"In America we welcome everyone, and we do not demonize people," said Weiser.

The signs at first glance looked official because they had the words "City Municipal Code" in small print at the bottom. Their words also reflected the criticism from some groups that the Harris and Biden administration have received for their border policies.

The woman who reported the signs also gave remarks saying that as an immigrant herself she was appalled.

"I just wanted the sign to be down because it is very dehumanizing," said Olivia.

A recent immigrant from Venezuela spoke saying he like many of his compatriots just wants to live a normal life in Colorado.

"It doesn't have to be like that. We all are humans," said Juan Carlos.

There was also some speculation by lawmakers that they knew who was responsible for placing the signs, but Thomas would only say they have suspects and are investigating. He did say however that some of the rhetoric going around about Venezuelan gangs contributes to actions like this.

"Certainly, with some of the stories that have been shared recently in the media I think has risen some of the fear and some of the rhetoric," said Thomas.

He as well as the dozens who stood with him Friday say everyone is welcome in Denver.

"It's for all of our voices our cultures our ethnicities our races our vernacular. This land was made for you and me," said Sondra Young the President of the NAACP Denver Branch.

Those responsible for posting the signs could face a misdemeanor for violating a city ordinance that prohibits attaching signage to city property.