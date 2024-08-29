Racist signs placed at Colfax Avenue bus stops in Denver metro area

Police from Denver and the Regional Transportation District are trying to figure out who placed racist signs on several different bus stops along Colfax Avenue.

CBS

The signs were first discovered on Thursday morning and they have since been removed by staff. RTD officials wrote in a news release that the signs were made of metal and were attached to bus sign poles with rivets.

RTD reported that these three bus stops at the following intersections had the signs:

- Colfax Avenue and Oneida Street

- Colfax Avenue and Garfield Street

- Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street

The signs included language that was offensive towards immigrants and towards Black people, and the creators of the signs also appeared to be criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris. The signs also were made to look official by placing the words "City Municipal Code" in a small font at the bottom with a series of numbers.

A news release sent out by RTD included the following statement about them:

"RTD strongly condemns the hateful, discriminatory message portrayed by the signs. There is no place for racism or discrimination at RTD or within the communities we serve. The signs do not reflect the organization's adopted values or promote a welcoming transit environment for all, nor should such vile messaging be tolerated or supported by anyone."

The district said similar racist signs were also found recently at bus stops in Chicago, and an investigation into a link between the signs there and in Colorado is underway.

Anyone who might have information about the person or people who put up the signs is asked to contact RTD at 303.299.2911. Tips can also be shared anonymously on the RTD Transit Watch app.