Coach Prime visits Colorado State Capitol to meet Gov. Jared Polis and other state leaders

CU Boulder football head coach Deion Sanders visited the Colorado State Capitol to meet with Gov. Jared Polis and other state leaders.

The one where Coach Prime goes to the Capitol 💛🏛️🖤 pic.twitter.com/SqV0k0PpdJ — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) March 10, 2023

Coach Prime arrived at the Capitol and was greeted by political figures who he was able to speak to, while meeting with the bipartisan crowd.

Hart W. Van Denburg

During his visit, Prime Time also presented Polis with some sweet custom-made sneakers that represent the Buffaloes in style.

Twitter: CU Boulder

The Buffs' newly appointed head coach took photos with political leaders as they also offered a tribute to him along with well-wishes for this highly-anticipated upcoming season.

Twitter: Hart W. Van Denburg

Sanders took the role as head football coach for the Buffs back in early December with his deal worth $5 million, along with incentives that could boost his salary annually by at least 40%.

Since he's stepped foot at CU Boulders' campus, he's brought hype to a university that no college football fan has ever seen before.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

With an instant recruiting pitch to interested recruits and players who entered the transfer portal, Coach Prime locked in a successful recruiting class for his first year as head coach.

He's received two five-star recruits, a No. 21 overall class ranking, which was the highest in 15 years, and locked in players from 16 states, along with two from England.

Prime Time is ready to lead in the Buffs' first game of the year, which is the spring exhibition game that is reportedly expected to have a massive turnout.

Black and Gold Day is set for Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. MST at Folsom Field.