Watch CBS News
Sports

Coach Prime lands nation's top lineman for CU Boulder

By Eric Christensen

/ CBS Colorado

Coach Prime named SI's 2023 Sportsperson of the Year
Coach Prime named SI's 2023 Sportsperson of the Year 00:18

On Thursday morning, Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton gave Deion Sanders his biggest commitment in this year's recruiting cycle. The 2nd ranked offensive tackle in the nation announced he was committing to Coach Prime and the University of Colorado Boulder.

jordan-seaton.png
Jordan Seaton University of Colorado

Seaton chose the Buffs over offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and Oregon. Actually, Seaton had a conversation with Nick Saban on Wednesday but it wasn't enough to sway Seaton from Boulder. 

Seaton made the announcement on Fox's Undisputed show in front of hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin. He also told radio host Rich Eisen that he chose Colorado because he wanted to go somewhere where he could build something from the ground up. 

Seaton plays high school football at the IMG Academy in Florida and visits Colorado twice this fall. He's the 10th and highest-rated commitment for the Buffs in the class of 2024. 

Eric Christensen
Eric-Christensen-1.jpg

Eric Christensen is the managing editor of sports for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 4:15 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.