Coach Prime lands nation's top lineman for CU Boulder

On Thursday morning, Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton gave Deion Sanders his biggest commitment in this year's recruiting cycle. The 2nd ranked offensive tackle in the nation announced he was committing to Coach Prime and the University of Colorado Boulder.

Seaton chose the Buffs over offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and Oregon. Actually, Seaton had a conversation with Nick Saban on Wednesday but it wasn't enough to sway Seaton from Boulder.

Seaton made the announcement on Fox's Undisputed show in front of hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin. He also told radio host Rich Eisen that he chose Colorado because he wanted to go somewhere where he could build something from the ground up.

Seaton plays high school football at the IMG Academy in Florida and visits Colorado twice this fall. He's the 10th and highest-rated commitment for the Buffs in the class of 2024.