Coach Prime impressed by CU Buffs' walk-on Charlie Offerdahl

Several former Buffaloes heard Coach Prime's now infamous line, "I've got my luggage with me and it's Louie." Some players took Coach Prime's advice and left. But many stayed and were not deterred like walk-on Charlie Offerdahl.

Charlie Offerdahl CBS

"Hearing him say that he was going to bring his Louie luggage, I knew I was a part of that," said Offerdahl. "I believe in who I am and what I can do."

So why did this walk-on from Dakota Ridge High School think he was exactly what Prime was looking for??

You have to go back to Charlie's high school career where he was an all-state performer on both offense and defense.

"Is Charlie a coach's dream," I asked Dakota Ridge High School Coach Ron Woitalewicz.

"Everything about Charlie, 4.0 student, most respectful kid. You always knew he was going to be prepared. He was 2-time team captain, 2-time league MVP. He checks every box."

The one box Charlie didn't check was his height and weight. At 5-10, 170 pounds division one coaches weren't knocking down his door.

"You know what, I wouldn't say it was frustrating," recalled Offerdahl. "But it was a process for sure."

"I was like he's a football player," declared Coach Woj. "Don't get hung on up on the 5-10, 170lbs kid, be hung up on the fact that he is a football player you will love when you get him."

CU didn't love Charlie but they liked him enough to offer him a preferred walk-on opportunity.

After a redshirt year, Charlie did what he's always done. A 36-yard catch and run vs. Arizona was the longest play by a CU walk-on since 2012. He also rushed for 150 yards which is the most ever at CU by a walk-on.

Charlie Offerdahl CBS

"It was huge for me," said Offerdahl. "It was definitely a turning point getting to show my team, family and fans what I get to do. It was awesome."

But once Karl Dorrell was fired, Charlie had to prove himself all over again. This time to an iconic Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"When do you think you caught Coach Prime's eye," CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen asked Offerdahl. "Definitely in the Spring. I'd break off a couple of long runs and I'd like to make eye contact with him. His acknowledging that was big for me. I respect him and look up to him so much. Not only for the player he was but the man he is."

"I call him Charlie Often-ball," declared Coach Prime. "Because that's what he did today."

"I like that, Charlie Often-ball because that's who you're gonna get," Coach Woj recalled. "I'm just mad I didn't come up with it."

"Charlie's a dog man. I love his commitment, his swagger, I'm not crazy about his mustache but everything else I love about Charlie," exclaimed Sanders.

In Prime's own words, this walk-on is showing up and showing out. But the praise from his coach is one thing. The praise from his peers is everything.

"Man Charlie, that gets me right here (points to chest), you know what I'm saying. That's a great guy right there " freshman running back Dylan Edwards declared. "He's never going to be jealous and he always wants the best for everybody and he's going to work his tail off every day to be who he wants to be. If I had to give a scholarship to anybody, it would be Charlie."