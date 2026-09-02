Deion Sanders welcomes the challenge of taking on Georgia Tech in Week 1

The Colorado Buffaloes football season kicks off on Thursday night, and Coach Deion Sanders is hoping for a better record this year.

This marks Sanders' fourth season with the Buffs. After a tough season last year, Sanders says he's confident in his new coaching staff and returning 18-year-old quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Sanders said on "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" that he welcomes the challenge of taking on Georgia Tech in Week 1.

Romi Bean interviews Coach Deion Sanders during this week's episode of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean." The show airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights on CBS Colorado. CBS

"Honestly, every coach wants to start off with a W, you've got to understand that. But if you scared and you afraid of a competition, then that's a problem. You're kids' gonna be like-minded with you," Sanders said. "We want the smoke. We want the heat. It's gonna be a great contest."

Sanders brought new coordinators to Boulder in the offseason. Chris Marve will run the defense and Brennan Marion was hired away from Sacramento State to install his high-tempo, unorthodox "Go-Go" offense. It could be just the recipe to ignite a struggling Buffaloes ground game. Lewis will run Marion's system that has been described as basketball on grass.

Sanders has been more present this offseason. A year ago, he was away from the team as he fought bladder cancer. To build a bond among his players, Sanders took them to Colorado Springs for a few days during camp. The team has 73 players in their third or higher year of college football.

Strengths include linebackers

The Buffaloes brought in a linebacker group that includes Gideon ESPN Lampron (Bowling Green), Liona Lefau (Texas) and Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State).

"Liona and Tyler, I hang out with them the most outside of football," said Lampron, who played for head coach Eddie George at Bowling Green. "I've had such a good time with them."

Weaknesses include size

A Buffaloes practice video recently went viral with how small the team looked in pads. Marion took the view in stride.

"As the kids would say, 'Pull up,'" said Marion, who was the head coach at Sacramento State before joining the CU staff. "So we're small, whatever. I mean at some point you've got to spot the ball and see. That's my mindset on it."

New Faces

WR DeAndre Moore Jr. arrives from Texas, where he had 77 catches for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns over three seasons.

OLs Bo Hughley and Jayvon McFadden will provide protection for Lewis. Hughley played in 10 games last season at Georgia, starting two. McFadden played in two games for Ohio State in 2025.

DBs Cree Thomas and Boo Carter. Thomas saw action in three games at Notre Dame last season, while Carter comes to Boulder from Tennessee.

Key Losses

OT Jordan Seaton transferred to LSU and will be the anchor of the line for coach Lane Kiffin. WR Omarion Miller, who led the Buffaloes with 45 catches and 808 yards last season, transferred to Arizona State. DBs DJ McKinney and Tawfiq Byard. McKinney left for Notre Dame and Byard for Texas A&M. QB Ryan Staub moved to Tennessee. He appeared in five games and made one start at QB last season for the Buffaloes, throwing for 427 yards and three touchdowns.

"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on CBS Colorado.