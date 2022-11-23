Club Q survivor describes how shooting has changed his life: "We will be strong again"

Survivors of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs are sharing their stories from that tragic night. Anthony was standing near the entrance of Club Q when the gunman entered and opened fire.

His spouse, Jeremy, stayed home that night.

"As I was lying there in the club, I didn't know if I'd ever get to hug him again. I didn't know how extensive my wounds were. I didn't know what had happened to me," said Anthony.

Anthony is still receiving treatment after being hit by shrapnel. He hopes to be released from Centura Penrose Hospital by Thursday, but the road to recovery doesn't stop there.

Five lost their lives and many lost their security.

Jeremy has been by his side in the hospital.

"It's not something you go about your day having to worry about. It changes your perspective. Even though I wasn't there, it changes your reality," said Jeremy.

Anthony and Jeremy met at an LGBTQ club in Denver, a city they say made them feel more accepted. Anthony says he never really felt 100% comfortable walking down the street with his partner in the Springs.

"If you love somebody, you have the right to hold their hand. You have the right to kiss them in public if you want to. As individuals, we need to recognize that we're all human beings, and we all stand together," said Jeremy.

Anthony knew two of the victims who were killed, Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump. He describes Club Q as a safe space where they could all gather and feel comfortable.

Now, Anthony is hesitant to go anywhere.

"For me personally, I will be uncomfortable going anywhere for a long time," said Anthony. "We may be hurt, broken and down right now, but we will be strong again."

Behind bars, the suspect is one less hateful soul they'll encounter. If Anthony could speak to the shooter, he knows what he would say.

"I would say why don't you meet somebody and get to know their true heart before passing judgment," said Anthony.