Club Q hero receives big honor from community

One of the heroes in the Club Q deadly shooting, who has been credited with helping stop the suspect, received a big honor from the community. Richard Fierro was gifted a check for $50,000 from ENT Credit Union on Tuesday.

He was surprised with the check at Atrevida Brewery, a business that he owns.

CBS

"Dude, I'm a soldier, I don't make that kind of money so it's all new to me. I'm not here to get rich, I went to a club, we went to have fun at a place that's supposed to be safe," said Fierro.

The suspect shot and killed 5 people and left more than a dozen others injured in the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Fierro and others tacked the suspect, got the guns away and held that person until police arrived.

CBS

Fierro said he's not sure what he will do with the money but hopes it will help his family heal from the tragedy. Fierro's daughter's boyfriend was killed in the shooting.