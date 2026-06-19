Colorado neighbors lament likely closure of Roxborough library; $22 million regional library breaks ground nearby

For 22 years, the Roxborough library in Roxborough Village has served the entire Roxborough Park community. But that chapter might be coming to a close, as Douglas County Libraries prepares to break ground on a near-$22 million library in a growing master-planned Colorado community nearby.

A new regional library will be built near the intersection of West Titan Road and Taylor River Circle across from the incoming Douglas County School District elementary school in Sterling Ranch. It will also serve communities such as Louviers, Chatfield, Solstice and the greater Roxborough Park community.

"It's an opportunity for this whole development to centralize a little bit," said Alex Taylor, president for Sterling Ranch Community Board District No. 2

Taylor was among the first 100 residents to live in Sterling Ranch, and he can't wait to take his two sons to the library when it opens near their home.

"Having an additional space for the kids to go and find the new set of books," Taylor said. "Creating a centralized space for everybody in all of the various communities in this region to be able to congregate."

The 18,000-square-foot library will break ground in Sterling Ranch this summer. But this developing situation does not satisfy everyone in the community.

"Don't take ours to give them theirs," community member Denise Martinez said.

Seven minutes away at the Roxborough library, some neighbors don't want to say goodbye to their longstanding community hub. But the library board has set the lease to terminate next year.

"It would be devastating to this community on so many different levels," Martinez said.

Martinez says the smaller Roxborough library is one of the only shared amenities in the community and is walkable for many.

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"I truly believe that this is the hub of the community," Martinez said. "This is the gathering spot."

"Our community has been here for over 40 years, and people have paid into the library system for that amount of time," said Ephram Glass, president of Roxborough Village Metropolitan District. They've been paying their property taxes. The library has been accumulating all this funding, so that they could build a new facility for Roxborough, and now for that money to then go to a brand new community that hasn't been paying in for decades, I think a lot of people will be very pissed off."

Glass and Martinez both enjoy taking their children to the library. They say it's a close walk or bike ride from Roxborough Primary and Intermediate School and worry about children losing accessibility to the library.

"It would take an hour and 16 minutes walking to the new facility from this one, or a 25-minute bike ride. There's really no shoulder," Martinez said. "This doesn't give our kids access at all. I mean, they will ultimately not be able to go to the library unless they have a ride."

"I imagine some kids will take the e-bikes over. Many will just not go," Glass said.

Glass is a member of the Roxborough Village HOA, which he says offered to donate a parcel of land near the existing Roxborough library with no strings attached.

"The board chose the Sterling Ranch site as the best site," said Bob Pasicznyuk, executive director at Douglas County Libraries.

Pasicznyuk says there have long been plans to open a larger library in the area. He says DCL chose the other site, which was donated by the Sterling Ranch developer, partially because it was centrally located in northwest Douglas County.

"Ultimately around 35,000 people will live just in Sterling Ranch alone. The audience base would then go up to say (50,000) or 60,000. Right now it's about half that many," Pasicznyuk said.

Pasicznyuk says the all-in cost of the library in Sterling Ranch will be $21.6 million. That includes $250,000 for an outdoor porch, $200,000 for an outdoor children's play area and $450,000 for other outdoor improvements, including a seating area, trellis and event and trail space.

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Martinez is upset those outdoor amenities will come at the cost of the library and not the Sterling Ranch developer.

"I just think that it's ridiculous to build a park and a veranda and even insist upon those things," Martinez said. "I just do not understand what that really has to do with literacy or books or the library. I was kind of shocked by that actually."

Despite terminating the lease, Pasicznyuk says the library board has not voted to close the Roxborough library just yet, but admits they have always consolidated smaller libraries when larger ones open.

"We've been 22 years in the second-floor strip mall rental, and while we've been glad for the opportunity, it's going to be an amazing opportunity to move into a freestanding library with all the amenities that we have," Pasicznyuk said.

"It isn't good for this community. If you're here to serve the community, why would you shut this down?" Martinez said.

Martinez started a Change.org petition to "Save Our Roxborough Library." She now has more than 1,400 signatures.

"We need this. This is vital for our community," Martinez said. "We just feel like we're being absorbed."

"It's a prized amenity, so it makes sense that they want to keep it," Pasicznyuk said. "I've never seen a reaction other than people love their library. So, even though you're opening a new library, and I can describe 10 things about it that might be improvements over what we have today, people are going to, because they love their library, wish to keep what they have."

Meanwhile, Taylor is excited for the library to open in Sterling Ranch next year.

"I'm absolutely empathetic to the fact that somebody might be disappointed that a library would move a few miles away from them versus where it's historically been," Taylor said. "The library will be something that everyone can enjoy. It's going to be a library in Sterling Ranch, but not just for Sterling Ranch."

Taylor says he's been working with Sterling Ranch's developers and the library on a partnership with the nearby Lamb Spring Archaeological Preserve. They are hoping to bring some artifacts or replicas into the library and use a mammoth hunter-gatherer theme for the children's areas.

"It is a major archeological site in this region that there is evidence of mammoth activity and human activity going back possibly as far as 9,000 years ago," Taylor said.

Roxborough-area residents say they plan to attend the next library board meeting on June 24 to make their voices heard.