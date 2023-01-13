Climber rescued after falling at Ouray Ice Park
Rescuers rushed to help an ice climber who took a big fall at Ouray Ice Park on Thursday afternoon. Ouray is located south of Montrose, about 330 miles southwest of Denver.
Members of Ouray Mountain Rescue Team Inc. had to lower a basket to get to the fallen climber. Other members of the team went into the gorge below the upper bridge to stabilize the climber's injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.