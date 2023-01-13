Watch CBS News
Climber rescued after falling at Ouray Ice Park

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Rescuers rushed to help an ice climber who took a big fall at Ouray Ice Park on Thursday afternoon. Ouray is located south of Montrose, about 330 miles southwest of Denver. 

CBS

Members of Ouray Mountain Rescue Team Inc. had to lower a basket to get to the fallen climber. Other members of the team went into the gorge below the upper bridge to stabilize the climber's injuries. 

Ouray Mountain Rescue Team Inc.
First published on January 13, 2023 / 3:55 PM

