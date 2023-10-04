"Family planning desert" Clear Creek County now providing care

For years, the options for family planning visits for people living in Clear Creek County meant they either needed to drive down to Golden, or up to Summit County in order to receive things like birth control.

Now, thanks to a federal grant of $100,000 from Title X, the Health and Wellness Center in Idaho Springs will not only be able to offer birth control, but STD testing, and pregnancy testing.

"We're not on the other end of the spectrum where it's already happened," Dr. Tim Ryan, Clear Creek County's public health director said. "That is not what we're doing. What we're doing is allowing individuals to choose, do I want to have a child now or do I want to have a child six months from now?"

Dr. Tim Ryan CBS

Ryan made sure the distinction between abortion facilities and his office was clear; Clear Creek County is simply offering residents a local, affordable location to plan for additions to their family on their own schedule. The care offered at the location is free of charge if someone has no insurance. If they do, they are charged a small co-pay for services.

Ryan said it's a huge benefit for young people, especially young women, to be able to account for major life choices and be prepared for what comes next on their own terms.

"We were sort of a family planning desert. There isn't anything around us," he said. "It's far less expensive and far more efficient, effective to prevent things from happening than having to deal with them after the fact."

The clinic took a few months to onboard, but now even functions as a pharmacy, able to prescribe birth control to those who want it.

If you're looking to make an appointment with Clear Creek County Public Heath you can do so here.