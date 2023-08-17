Watch CBS News
Local News

Clear Creek County searches for interim sheriff

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Clear Creek County searches for interim sheriff
Clear Creek County searches for interim sheriff 00:20

Clear Creek County is searching for an interim sheriff after former Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers resigned amid controversy. 

County officials called for accountability in the sheriff's office after deputies shot and killed Christian Glass last year. At the time, the 22-year-old was having a mental health crisis on the side of the road near the town of Silver Plume. A $19 million settlement was reached in the case in May.

clear-creek-county-indictment-10-vo-transfer-frame-937.jpg
Bodycam footage shows Christian Glass, 22, before a deputy or deputies shot and killed him in Silver Plume on June 10, 2022. Cleer Creak Sheriff's Office

County commissioners said that transparency and reform in the sheriff's office will be major factors in the search. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 7:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.