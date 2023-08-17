Clear Creek County searches for interim sheriff

Clear Creek County is searching for an interim sheriff after former Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers resigned amid controversy.

County officials called for accountability in the sheriff's office after deputies shot and killed Christian Glass last year. At the time, the 22-year-old was having a mental health crisis on the side of the road near the town of Silver Plume. A $19 million settlement was reached in the case in May.

Bodycam footage shows Christian Glass, 22, before a deputy or deputies shot and killed him in Silver Plume on June 10, 2022. Cleer Creak Sheriff's Office

County commissioners said that transparency and reform in the sheriff's office will be major factors in the search.