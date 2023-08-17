Clear Creek County searches for interim sheriff
Clear Creek County is searching for an interim sheriff after former Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers resigned amid controversy.
County officials called for accountability in the sheriff's office after deputies shot and killed Christian Glass last year. At the time, the 22-year-old was having a mental health crisis on the side of the road near the town of Silver Plume. A $19 million settlement was reached in the case in May.
County commissioners said that transparency and reform in the sheriff's office will be major factors in the search.
