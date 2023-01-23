Cleaning agent leak cleaned up at Ball Aerospace
Crews were called to Ball Aerospace early Monday morning after a cleaning agent was leaking out of containers at the campus. The leak was detected around 4:20 a.m.
The Westminster Fire Department said two people were rushed to the hospital in connection to the spill.
Crews at Ball Aerospace were able to mitigate the spill and clean it up. Exactly what kind of cleaning product leaked remains undetermined.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.