Cleaning agent leak cleaned up at Ball Aerospace

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Crews were called to Ball Aerospace early Monday morning after a cleaning agent was leaking out of containers at the campus. The leak was detected around 4:20 a.m. 

The Westminster Fire Department said two people were rushed to the hospital in connection to the spill. 

Crews at Ball Aerospace were able to mitigate the spill and clean it up. Exactly what kind of cleaning product leaked remains undetermined. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 4:10 PM

