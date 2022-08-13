Clean up continues after semi caught fire on I-70
Colorado State Patrol responded to a semi fire on I-70 near Golden. It happened in the early morning hours of Saturday.
The eastbound lanes of the highway had to be closed while firefighters put out the fire. Traffic was detoured onto C-470 at exit 260.
After the fire was out, officers permitted eastbound travel on the highway, but get the right hand lane closed due to the burned trailer. Cleanup of the trailer was expected to begin after sunrise on Saturday morning.
