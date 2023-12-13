Watch CBS News
Claire Davis remembered 10 years after Arapahoe High School shooting

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Ten years after the shooting at Arapahoe High School, Claire Davis is being remembered. The 17-year-old was shot by the gunman on Dec. 13, 2013.

Claire Davis  Davis Family

She died more than a week after being shot by another student in her school library.  

Davis was a senior at Arapahoe High and was getting ready to graduate in the spring.

The gunman took his own life at the school. Investigators said he was armed with a shotgun, a machete and had multiple rounds of ammunition strapped to his body and had three molotov cocktails in his backpack.   

