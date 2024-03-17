Civil rights activists afraid Fort Collins City Council is trying to silence them with updated rules

A special session meeting of the Fort Collins City Council to discuss changing meeting rules is scheduled for Monday night. That meeting has civil rights activists afraid that the city council is trying to silence them.

On Tuesday, the scheduled Fort Collins City Council meeting barely got going when it was interrupted.

FCTV

Protestors wanting the council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza yelled at them and were glued to the wall, which led to a recess.

"Our city manager came out at some point and said, if everyone would like to respect the rules of the chamber, our proclivity is to continue with the meeting so that we can hear everyone who came to speak and we can get the business of the people done, too," said Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt. "And that was not an option. And then a counselor came out later and tried to see if he could help restore some order. And that wasn't possible either."

Ft.Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt CBS

She says the council decided to adjourn the meeting in the interest of safety.

Now, the council is considering allotting one hour for public comment that can be extended or continued later in the meeting. Allow the mayor, or council, to relocate a meeting to a digital platform and allow the council to limit public comment to only items scheduled on the agenda.

"So, that we can continue to do the work of the people and hear every single voice," said Arndt.

Shehab Elhaddad is part of the group working with the city council to pass a ceasefire resolution. He says the outbursts were out of frustration and he thinks these proposed rule changes are unfair.

"It really goes against the essence of freedom of speech in this country, which is what this country is founded on," said Elhaddad.

Shehab Elhaddad CBS

He also thinks it's an effort to silence the people supporting a ceasefire.

"There is an overwhelming amount of support in the community. And the city council have you know, they have stayed there numerous hours listening to public testimonies," said Elhaddad.

Arndt says this isn't an effort to silence anyone. They just want to make sure the council can work.

"Why would we be in public office if we wanted to shut out the public?" said Arndt.

CBS

Shehab Elhaddad says he is still holding onto what faith he has left in his elected leaders.

"I'm just really hopeful that Fort Collins City Council to do the right decision," he said.

NoCO Anti-Zionist Jews issued a statement saying:

As anti-Zionist Jews in Northern Colorado, it has been crucial for us to be vocal in this moment as we decry a genocide that is being carried out in the name of Jewish safety. Over the past few months, we have proudly raised our voices—as Jews—in advocating that Fort Collins City Council adopt a ceasefire resolution. We were heartbroken, along with hundreds of other advocates from diverse backgrounds, when City Council refused to even discuss such a resolution. Now, we are beyond frustrated that after the outpouring of community support, City Council has responded by discussing changes to rules and procedures that would severely limit public comment in the future. Limiting public comment in this manner is anti-democratic and limits the first amendment rights not only of concerned community members who have made it clear that a Ceasefire resolution is a local issue, but also the entire Fort Collins community.

As anti-Zionist Jews, we have been horrified that locally and nationally, Zionists have tried speak for "the Jewish community" writ large, and have weaponized our ancestral trauma and religion as a way to justify the on-going genocide in Palestine. Across our diverse experiences and perspectives as Jews who believe in a free Palestine, we refute the notion that anti-Zionism is antisemitic. Conflating anti-semitism with anti-Zionism is not about protecting Jews. Instead, it is a way of shaming and isolating those of us who speak out against the Israeli war regime. It also cheapens the very real experiences of anti-semitism that many Jews face. As Jews, we also posit that oppression, apartheid, ethnic cleansing and genocide—which is being carried out against Palestinians daily—are NOT Jewish values.