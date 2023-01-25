City Park groundbreaking celebrates Nature Play project
There was a celebration in Denver's City Park on Tuesday during a groundbreaking for a new project called Nature Play. It is located outside the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
The design came from years of input from the community with the goal of restoring the historical waterway in the southeast corner of the park.
It also highlights Colorado's ecosystems aimed at children enjoying climbing features and swings. Construction is expected to be complete by late next year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.