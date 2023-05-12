Watch CBS News
City Park Farmers Market set to officially open for season

It's the perfect day to enjoy the sun and farmer's market season. Saturday is the official first day of the City Park Farmers Market.

More than 100 vendors will fill the park with music, food and fresh produce. For first-timers, there will be plenty of events for everybody to enjoy. 

The market will also give the community a chance to meet local growers and vendors. 

It'll be open every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is expected to stay open until October 28. 

For more information about the farmers market visit: https://bit.ly/3O0Pc4o

