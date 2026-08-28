City of Englewood mourns the sudden death of Mayor Pro Tem Joe Anderson

Summit County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a hiker who had lost consciousness and was not breathing on the lower slopes of Quandary Mountain. The call came in around 6:40 a.m. on August 28, 2026. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, other hikers in the area had started CPR. Law enforcement and medical personnel took over lifesaving efforts, but the hiker died at the scene.

The City of Englewood issued a news release about the death of Mayor Pro Tem Joe Anderson who died while hiking in Summit County on the morning of August 28, 2026.

City of Englewood

The news release called Anderson a dedicated member of the Englewood community. He was elected to the Englewood City Council for two terms starting in 2019. In 2023, city council members elected him to serve as mayor pro tem.

"We are all shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of our friend and council member, Joe Anderson," Englewood Mayor Othoniel Sierra was quoted in the news release. "Joe was always there to lend a hand, whether it was in his role as friend, neighbor, pastor or council member."

Before serving on the council, Anderson worked with several local churches. He advocated for the unhoused starting a nonprofit coalition called Change the Trend. He also helped seniors and disabled residents with home repairs through his Neighborhood Rehab Project.

Anderson continued his advocacy for those causes while on city council while also working on infrastructure issues.