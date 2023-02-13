City asks residents to provide feedback on shared streets in Denver

The City of Denver is asking people how they feel about shared streets, and which streets in the city they would like to be shared. That means the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure would prioritize them for walking and gathering.

The city has a map available to the public to express their opinions. The green dots are where people are voting to become shared streets. That most often includes streets near major parks. The red dots are where people want the roads to stay transportation-only.

You can provide feedback at denvergov.org.