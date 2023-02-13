Watch CBS News
Local News

City asks residents to provide feedback on shared streets in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Denver is asking people how they feel about shared streets, and which streets in the city they would like to be shared. That means the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure would prioritize them for walking and gathering.

The city has a map available to the public to express their opinions. The green dots are where people are voting to become shared streets. That most often includes streets near major parks. The red dots are where people want the roads to stay transportation-only.

You can provide feedback at denvergov.org.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 3:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.