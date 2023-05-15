Churchill Downs sees eighth horse death as Rio Moon euthanized at home of the Kentucky Derby

Trainer suspended ahead of Kentucky Derby Trainer suspended over horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby 00:22

Louisville, Ky. — A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Rio Moon "suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire," according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race.

The 3-year-old colt ridden by Martin Garcia was euthanized, the chart said. Rio Moon was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6, Churchill Downs has confirmed. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.

The Kentucky Derby did not immediately reply to a CBS News request for comment on the latest horse deaths at its home track Sunday.

In a statement after two horses were euthanized on May 6, Churchill Downs said it was working continuously to "improve upon the highest industry standards," but acknowledged there was "more to be done and we will rigorously work to understand what caused these incidents and build upon our existing data, programs and practices."

"While each incident reported has been unique, it is important to note that there has been no discernable pattern detected in the injuries sustained," the race track said.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was indefinitely suspended by Churchill Downs during Derby week after two of his horses collapsed on the track and died. Kentucky racing officials scratched his Derby entry, Lord Miles, too.