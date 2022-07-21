Chuckwagon meals bring unofficial start to Cheyenne Frontier Days

You can't have Cheyenne Frontier Days without the Chuckwagon Meal

While many may think of the rodeo competitions when they hear Cheyenne Frontier Days is returning, the annual event also serves as a great opportunity to immerse yourself in old Western culture. Frontier Days is the home to the world's largest collection of refurbished and usable carriages, and they are brought out annually to reunite Cheyenne with its roots.

While Frontier Days officially kicks off on July 22, the unofficial start to the events was on Sunday afternoon as dozens gathered for the annual chuckwagon meal.

"Our chuck wagon here is authentic and restored to the time period," said Ruthanne Hubbard, Parades Chairman for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

In a field just outside of the Cheyenne Frontier Days grounds dozens gathered to participate in the first chuckwagon meal.

Sunday afternoon a team of cooks made and served sloppy joes out of cast iron skillets set over an open fire. The goal is to make the meals as they would've been done 100 years or more ago.

"It is an authentic chuck wagon meal," Hubbard told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. "This is what we live for. It is so much fun to get the community out."

Frontier Days is known as the "Daddy of 'em All" because of its status as the World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration. The authenticity behind the cattle drives, chuckwagons, carriages and more underscores why Cheyenne Frontier Days is a staple of Wyoming, and a fan favorite of Coloradans.

"It is a wonderful rodeo. But, we are also a great wester celebration," Hubbard said.

