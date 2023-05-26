Christopher Swanger identified as man shot and killed by police in Boulder

Authorities in Boulder on Friday identified the 36-year-old man shot and killed by police on Thursday night as Christopher Swanger.

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the scene of the shooting on Friday morning. CBS

Swanger was not a resident of Boulder and was coming to the residence of a woman whom he had a previous relationship with before the incident.

According to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, the woman contacted 911 emergency dispathers in the evening when she found out that the man was coming to her residence on the 1700 block of Baseline Road. She said she feared for her life and that the man was known to carry a gun. Officers then came to the house.

CBS

"The suspect was known to be armed and he had active warrants for his arrest in both the City of Boulder and in Adams County for domestic violence and other related charges," Herold said. "Our charges stem from at least one previous incident with the victim at this location."

A few hours later the man showed up and there was a confrontation.

"One of our officers deployed a taser which was partially effective," Herold said. "Seconds later the suspect pulled a 9mm handgun. Two Boulder officers fired their guns, striking the suspect."

Swanger died at the scene.

An independent investigation into the police officers actions has been launched and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office will make the decision about whether the use of force by police was justified.