Boulder police shoot, kill man at home on Baseline Road
One man is dead after a shooting involving Boulder police on the 1700 block of Baseline Road. It happened late Thursday night after a domestic disturbance call.
The Boulder Police Department says the suspect had told a victim he was coming to the home where the shooting happened. He was known to carry a gun.
Officers were already at the house when the man arrived. They say there was a confrontation and the man pulled out a gun.
Two officers then fired their weapons, killing the man.
