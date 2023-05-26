Boulder police shoot, kill man at home on Baseline Road

One man is dead after a shooting involving Boulder police on the 1700 block of Baseline Road. It happened late Thursday night after a domestic disturbance call.

CBS

The Boulder Police Department says the suspect had told a victim he was coming to the home where the shooting happened. He was known to carry a gun.

Officers were already at the house when the man arrived. They say there was a confrontation and the man pulled out a gun.

Two officers then fired their weapons, killing the man.